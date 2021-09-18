Bank Holiday Alert: As per the holiday calendar shared by the RBI, only a few bank holidays are there in the month of September. In total, there were 12 holidays for banks in this calendar month. The list provided by the apex bank showed seven bank holidays, while the weekend leaves stood at around six days. However, the bank customers must know that there will be 3 banking holidays consecutively for three days starting from tomorrow that is September 19 Sunday.Also Read - Good News For Home Buyers: Kotak Mahindra Bank Slashes Home Loan Interest Rates To 6.5% | Here’s How to Apply

On September 20, the banks will be shut on account of local festival Indrajatra which is being celebrated in Gangtok. On September 21, the banks will be closed for Narayana Guru Samadhi Day which is being celebrated in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

Hence, it is advised that before doing any work related to the banking sector, the customers must know when and where the banks will be closed this month.

Apart from the general public holidays, the banks will get a total of 6 weekly offs in September. But even after this, the total number of holidays is 12 because a weekly holiday is falling on the bank holiday.

Full list of bank holidays for next week

September 19 – Sunday

September 20 – Indrajatra – (Gangtok)

September 21 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

September 25 – Fourth Saturday

September 26 – Sunday

Online banking will not be interrupted

However, during this time the functioning of online banking will not be affected. This means that customers will not face any problem in internet banking. They will be able to transfer funds as usual.