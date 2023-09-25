Home

Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Shut For 4 Days This Week Till Sept 30 | Check Full List Here

Bank Holidays: Several cities across India will witness bank holidays because of various festivities and regional holidays.

Even as the bank branches will be closed, online banking services will continue to operate seamlessly

New Delhi: As the month of September is coming to an end in a few days, it is important to note that banks are set to remain closed for four days starting from this week. As per the holiday list shared by the Reserve Bank of India, these bank holidays will vary from state to state. In total, the month of September had 16 Bank holidays including Sundays and second and fourth Saturday.

Several cities across the country will witness these bank holidays owing to various festivities and regional holidays. However, it should be noted that the bank branches will not be closed for the festive occasions.

Even as the bank branches will be closed, online banking services will continue to operate seamlessly, enabling the customers to perform banking transactions, check balances, and carry out essential banking tasks.

The Reserve Bank of India has out the bank holidays under three brackets — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Notably, the bank holidays vary from state to state as these holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

List Of Bank Holidays In September 2023

September 25: Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva (Banks will remain closed in Assam)

September 27: Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) (Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kerala)

September 28: Eid-E-Milad/Eid-e-Meeladunnabi – (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday) (Bara Vafat) Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Uttara Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

September 29: Indrajatra/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Banks will remain closed in Sikkim, and Jammu and Srinagar.)

