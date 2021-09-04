Bank Holiday Alert: As per the bank holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India, there are a total of 12 holidays in the month of September. However, bank customers must know that there will be five bank holidays in the coming week for various festive occasions including Sunday and Saturday.Also Read - Maharashtra Health Minister Makes Big Statement, Says No New Lockdown In State; Urges Citizens To Follow Guidelines

As per the bank holidays list, the banks will be shut on September 5 as it is a Sunday and a public holiday. On September 8 again, the banks will be closed on account of Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva which is largely celebrated in Guwahati. Then after that on September 9, the banks will be shut for Teej Haritalika which is celebrated in Gangtok. September 10 is celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayakar Chathurthi and because of which banks will remain shut in multiple cities. On this day, the banks will remain shut in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji. On September 11, the banks will remain shut due to Second Saturday.

It must be noted that the holidays shared by the RBI fall into the categories of state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations. If official classifications are to be considered, then the list of holidays comes under the bracket of 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act'. Other classifications of holidays are 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday' and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts'.

Here is the full list of holidays in the coming week:

September 5 – Sunday September 8 – Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva – (Guwahati) September 9 – Teej (Haritalika) – (Gangtok) September 10 – Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata – (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji) September 11 – Second Saturday / Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – (Panaji)

If customers have any urgent banking activity, they must finish it before the holidays start. However, they can also do online banking transactions during these holidays.