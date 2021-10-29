Bank Holiday Alert: Next week is a week of festivals. Starting from Diwali to Bhai Dooj, various local and national festivals will be observed in many cities next week. And hence banks will remain shut for 5 days in all together.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways to Run 2 Festival Special Trains From Mumbai to UP, Bihar For Diwali, Chhath Puja | Full List Here

As per the leave calendar shared by the RBI, the bank holidays are observed accordingly in various cities across the country. If you have some bank work next week, you are advised to take note of the days on which banks will remain shut. However, you can do the online transactions which are available 24×7.

Full list of bank holidays:

November 1: Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut – Bengaluru, Imphal. ON this day, the banks will remain shut in Bengaluru and Imphal on account of the local festivals.

November 3: Naraka Chaturdashi – Bengaluru. On this day, the banks will remain shut Bengaluru.

November 4: Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja. On this day, the banks will remain shut in many cities such as Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram. Moreover, the banks across the country will remain closed on account of Diwali.

November 5: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja. On this day, the banks will remain shut in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur.

November 6: Bhai Dooj /Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba. On this day, the banks will remain shut in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla.

The bank customers must note that the banks are closed on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state. Notably, the RBI has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.