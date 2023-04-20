Home

Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Shut on April 21, 22 For Eid-Ul-Fitr in These Cities

Bank Holiday Alert: As per the RBI bank holiday calendar, both public and private sector banks in India will be closed on April 21, Friday for Eid-Ul-Fitr or Ramzan Eid/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida, and on April 22, Saturday for Eid-Ul-Fitr or Ramzan Eid.

Banks in Agartala, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain shut on April 21.

Bank Holiday Alert: Public and private sector banks will remain shut on April 21 and 22 on the account of Eid-Ul-Fitr or Ramzan Eid/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bank official holiday calendar. This year, the bank holiday for Eid-Ul-Fitr will fall on the fourth Saturday of the month, which is a non-working day.

The RBI has categorised bank holidays into two categories – National Holidays and Government Holidays. National holidays include three major days: Republic Day, Independence Day, and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. On these days, the banks and financial institutions are closed for operations.

On the other hand, government holidays are classified as state government bank holidays and Central Government bank holidays. The Central government bank holidays are observed all throughout the country, while state government bank holidays apply to specific states.

Along with the national and government holidays, banks in India are also closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. If a particular month has five Saturdays, then the fifth Saturday is a working day for banks.

As per the RBI bank holiday calendar, both public and private sector banks in India will be closed on April 21, Friday for Eid-Ul-Fitr or Ramzan Eid/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida, and on April 22, Saturday for Eid-Ul-Fitr or Ramzan Eid. However, in some regions such as Agartala, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram will only observe the holiday on April 21, while other areas such as Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Srinagar will remain closed on both April 21 and April 22.

List Of Cities Where Banks Will Remain Shut On April 21

Agartala

Jammu

Kochi

Srinagar

Thiruvananthapuram

List Of Cities Where Banks Will Remain Shut On April 22

Belapur

Bhopal

Chennai

Dehradun

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad – Telangana

Imphal

Jaipur

Jammu

Kanpur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

New Delhi

Panaji

Patna

Raipur

Ranchi

Shillong

Srinagar

