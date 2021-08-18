Bank Holiday Alert: Starting from August 16 till 31, there are a total of 10 bank holidays in this month. And among all holidays, August 19 is the big bank holiday as banks in many cities across the country will remain shut due to Muharram. This festival will be celebrated in cities such as Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar. Statewise, the festival will be celebrated in Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and other states.Also Read - Maharashtra Covid Update: Second Wave In State Under Control, Says Uddhav Government

As per the Bank Holiday Calendar, there were a total of fifteen holidays in the month of August, including the second and fourth Saturday, and Sundays. The holidays vary as per the specific state.

Other than Sundays as well as second or fourth Saturdays, there are only two other holidays that are celebrated by a bulk of states or cities. One such holiday is 19 August. Banks in most states will observe a holiday on 19 August 2021, on account of Muharram.

Banks in most states will observe a holiday on 30 August on account of Janmashtami. This holiday will be an off for lenders in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

If the bank customers are planning to visit banks for banking activities, they must take note of these holidays. They also need to note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed.

Bank Holiday on 19 August: Muharram (Banks will remain shut in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar.