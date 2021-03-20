Bank Holiday Alert: Bank account holders, if you have any other pending working in the bank, you must complete it this week itself, otherwise you will have to wait till April 4 to do it. You must note that there are only 2 working days between March 27 and April 4. Hence you are advised to complete your banking works as soon as possible. As per updates, banks will be closed consecutively for three days from 27-29 March on account of the Second Saturday and Holi festival across India. Moreover the bank branches in Patna will remain shut for 4 consecutive days as 30 March is also a holiday as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holidays list. Then comes March 31 which is also a holiday and customers will not be entertained in the banks as it’s the last day of the financial year. Also Read - Tridha Choudhury Goes Bold And Dances in Rain With Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh - Video Will Make Your Jaw Drop!

April 1 is again a holiday as banks close their yearly accounts on this date. April 2 is Good Friday, so banks will remain shut across the country.

List of bank holidays between 27 March and 4 April:

27 March 2021 – Fourth Saturday of the month

26 March 2021 – Sunday

29 March 2021- Holi

March 30, 2021- Holiday only in Patna on the occasion of Holi

31 March 2021 – Last day of the financial year

1 April 2021 – Accounting of banks

April 2, 2021- Good Friday

3 April 2021 – All banks will remain open

April 4, 2021 – Sunday

Though these bank holidays are not observed by some states, hence it may vary as per a specific region or state. According to the details with the RBI calendar, other than four Sundays and two Saturdays, banks will remain closed on gazetted holidays all over the country.