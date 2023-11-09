Home

Diwali Bank Holidays: Banks to Remain Shut For 6 Consecutive Days in These Cities, Check Full List

Bank Holidays: For this week, banks in various cities will remain shut for 6 days consecutively for Diwali, Dhanteras and Bhai Dooj.

The RBI has categorized these bank holidays into three groups.

Diwali Bank Holidays 2023: In total, banks will remain closed for 15 days in November 2023. For this week, banks in various cities will remain shut for 6 days consecutively for Diwali, Dhanteras and Bhai Dooj. There are some notable festivals in November such as Diwali, Bhaidooj, Wangala Festival, Laxmi Puja, Chhath, Karva Chauth and much more.

Banks will remain shut on November 10 due to Dhanteras and Diwali as the five-day festival begins at Dhanteras and ends at Bhai Dooj on November 15. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12 which a Sunday.

It should be noted that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for November 2023. As per the RBI’s list, all public and private sector banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days in November 2023. These bank holidays include both the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.

Bank customers need to note that these holidays are specific to certain states, while during national holidays, banks will be closed throughout the entire country.

The RBI has categorized these holidays into three groups such as Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Even as the banks will remain shut, the Internet banking services will continue to be operational during these days. And the ATM service will also be available for the withdrawal of cash.

Check List of Bank Holidays in November 2023

November 10, 2023 (Friday): Wangala Festival – Meghalaya.

November 11, 2023 (Saturday)

November 12, 2023 (Sunday)

November 13, 2023 (Monday): Govardhan Pooja – Tripura, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

November 14, 2023 (Tuesday): Diwali – Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Sikkim.

November 15, 2023 (Wednesday): Bhaidooj – Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.