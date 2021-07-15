Bank Holiday Alert: If you are a bank customer and you have some banking activities this week, here is an important update for you. Banks will be shut for the next 6 days in various cities starting from July 15 that is tomorrow. If you have any urgent bank work, then you must plan it accordingly.Also Read - RBI Restricts Mastercard from Onboarding New Domestic Customers In India From July 22 | Deets Inside

In total, there are 15 bank holidays in the month July. As per the holiday calendar issued by the RBI, the banks will be shut on 16 July 2021 for the occasion of Harela Puja in Dehradun. The next day, again the banks will be shut for U Tirot Sing Day and Kharchi Puja in Agartala, Shillong. And on 18 July 2021, the banks will be shut for being Sunday and Weekend off.

The banks will again be shut on 19 July 2021 for Guru Rimpoche's Thungkar Tshechu festival in Gangtok. On 20 July 2021, the banks will not have any transactions because of Bakrid in Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram. And on 21 July 2021, the banks across the country will be shut for Eid al Adha except for Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. However, it must be noted that these bank holidays do not take place for all states on the same days.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India has notified the holidays for the banks under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Every bank across the country, including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, remain closed on these notified holidays.

Here’s the complete list of bank holidays:

16 July 2021- Thursday – Harela Puja (Dehradun) 17 July 2021 – Saturday – U Tirot Sing Day / Kharchi Puja (Agartala, Shillong) 18 July 2021 – Sunday (Weekend off) 19 July 2021 – Monday – Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu (Gangtok) 20 July 2021 – Tuesday – Bakrid (Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram) 21 July 2021 – Tuesday – Eid al Adha (Nation-wide with the exception of Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

It is advised to the bank customers to check the bank holiday list regularly for any new updates and also verify it with the holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India on its official website.