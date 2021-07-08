Bank Holiday Alert: In total, the banks will be closed for 15 days in July but for next week, the banks will be shut for 6 days in all. Some of these bank holidays include second, fourth Saturdays and Sundays apart from the festival-related holidays. Out of 15 holidays In July, there are 9 festive holidays and 6 days of weekend holidays for banks. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, all nine holidays are state-specific holidays for different occasions. Hence, if you have important bank-related work in July, this calendar will come in handy in planning for your work.Also Read - RBI Imposes Monetary Penalty On 14 Banks For Non-Compliance Of Rules | Full List Here

It must be noted that the RBI has placed the bank holidays under three categories such as Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and banks’ Closing of Accounts. Also Read - Rare ₹20 Note May Fetch You Thousands Online. Here's How

During these holidays, the bank customers won’t face any issues with online transactions, they can continue their online banking transactions. However, there may be a shortage of cash in ATMs as a result of bank holidays. Also Read - Odisha's Puri Rath Yatra to be Held This Year But Without Gathering of Devotees, Watching From Rooftop Banned Too

As per the RBI calendar, the banks across Bhubaneshwar will observe the holiday on July 12 on account of Rath Yatra. The banks will also remain shut on July 12 in Imphal on account of Kang (Rathajatra).

As per the holiday calendar prescribed by the RBI, there will be one holiday for banks on July 11 as it is Sunday. The banks will remain off on July 12 as it is the occasion of Rath Yatra in Bhubaneswar in Odisha. There will also be another holiday for banks on July 13 as

Bhanu Jayanti is celebrated in Gangtok. On July 14, another local festival called Drukpa Tshechi is also celebrated in Gangtok for which the banks will be off. Again on July 16, the banks will be off on the occasion of Harela Puja in Dehradun. On July 17, the banks will be closed for U Tirot Sing Day and Kharchi Puja in Agartala, Shillong.

Full list of bank holidays for next week: