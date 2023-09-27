Home

Business

Bank Holidays in October: Banks To Remain Shut For 16 Days In On These Occasions, Check Full List

Bank Holidays in October: Banks To Remain Shut For 16 Days In On These Occasions, Check Full List

Bank Holidays: The festive season has already arrived and there will be several public holidays in October due to festivals like Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti, Mahalaya, Kati Bihu, Lakshmi Puja, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday.

Bank Holidays: To avoid any inconvenience and last-minute hassle, bank customers need to plan the bank-related work accordingly.

Bank Holiday Alert: Both public and private sector banks will remain shut for 16 days in October 2023 in various cities on account of different festive occasions. Banks will remain shut across the country on October 2 because of Gandhi Jayanti. Likewise, banks will remain shut on October 14 due to Mahalaya. And on October 18, banks will remain closed for Kati Bihu in Assam.

Trending Now

Notably, the bank holidays are notified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as the central bank categorises these as ‘national’ (all branches closed) and ‘regional’ (for state-specific festivals).

You may like to read

Significantly, banks in October will remain shut on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Mahalaya, Kati Bihu, Durga Puja, Dusshera, Lakshmi Puja, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday.

The festive season has already started and there will be several public holidays in October due to festivals like Dussehra.

As per the guidelines issued by the RBI, all the banks including public sector banks, private sector banks, foreign banks and cooperative banks will remain closed on national holidays and regional holidays for local festivals.

However, to avoid any inconvenience and last-minute hassle, bank customers need to plan the bank-related work accordingly. Even though banks will remain shut, the mobile internet banking services and ATMs will remain operational throughout the country on all days.

Check List Of Bank Holidays For October 2023:

October 2 ( Monday): Gandhi Jayanti

October 14 (Saturday): Mahalaya- banks will remain shut in Kolkata.

October 18: (Wednesday): Kati Bihu- banks will remain shut in Assam.

October 21 (Saturday): Durga Puja (Maha Saptami)- banks will remain shut in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, and Bengal.

October 23 (Monday): Dusshera (Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dasami- banks will remain shut in Tripura, Karnataka, Orissa, Tanil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Kanpur, Kerala, Jarkahand, Bihar.

October 24 (Tuesday): Dussehra/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi)/Durga Puja- banks will remain shut in all states except in Andhra Pradesh, Manipur.

October 25 (Wednesday): Durga Puja (Dasain)- banks will remain shut in Sikkim.

October 26 (Thursday): Durga Puja (Dasain)/Accession Day- banks will remain shut in Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir.

October 27, (Friday): Durga Puja (Dasain)- banks will remain shut in Sikkim.

October 28 (Saturday): Lakshmi Puja- banks will remain shut in West Bengal.

October 31 (Tuesday): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday – banks will remain shut in Gujarat.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES