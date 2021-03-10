Bank Holiday in March: In case you have to encash a cheque, open an account, or need to visit the bank for any other purpose, customers must note that from March 13 to March 16, all banks in India will be closed for four days straight. While March 13 and 14 are the second Saturday and Sunday, bank unions have called a nationwide strike on March 15 and 16. Again, from March 27 to March 30, banks will be closed across India on the occasion of the fourth Saturday, Sunday, Holi, and Bhai Dooj. Also Read - Bank Union Strike: Banking Services Across Country May be Affected For 2 Days This Month, Here's Why

Two-day Bank Union Strike on March 15 and 16 Also Read - Bank Strike Today: Banking Services Partially Affected as Lakhs of Employees Protest, SBI & Private Banks Functional

Public sector banks (PSBs) in India under the umbrella body of Union Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) of nine unions have called for a two-day strike on March 15 and March 16 as a mark of protest against the proposed privatisation of two major state-owned lenders by the central government as well as its decision to allow all private-sector lenders in the government-related business. Also Read - Bank Strike: Many Public Sector Banks to Remain Closed Across India on November 26, Here's Why

As a result, public sector lender Canara Bank had said that banking services across the country may get affected due to the proposed strike.

“We have been informed by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given a call for strike in the banking industry on March 15 and March 16, for issues relating to industry level and not for any bank-level issues,” Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Bank Holidays to note in March: