Makar Sankranti Bank Holidays: Banks to Remain Shut For 3 Consecutive Days Till Jan 15, Check Full List

Bank Holidays: Banks will remain shut in several states on January 15 due to regional festivals such as Uttarayana Punyakala, Makara Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu.

Bank will remain closed in Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Sikkim, and Assam on January 15 in view of Uttarayana Punyakala, Makara Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu.

Makar Sankranti Bank Holidays: The month of January will witness many festivals, including Makar Sankranti, and hence banks will remain shut for 3 consecutive days from January 13-15. In total, there are around 16 bank holidays in January 2024, including Sundays and fourth Saturdays.

Bank customers need to check the dates of bank holidays so that they can schedule their banking transactions-related work accordingly. It also should be mentioned that the bank holidays in January 2024 will vary across states.

On January 26, due to Republic Day, banks will be closed followed by the fourth Saturday and Sunday.

Online Banking to Remain Operational

Even as the banks will remain shut, online banking activities will continue and customers can do withdraw money from ATMs, do cash deposits, online banking, and mobile banking.

As per the bank holiday calendar issued by the RBI, banks will remain closed in Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Sikkim, and Assam on January 15 in view of Uttarayana Punyakala, Makara Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu.

Full List Of Bank Holidays In January 2024

January 16: Banks will remain shut Tamil Nadu due to Thiruvalluvar Day.

January 17: Banks will remains shut in Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu due to Uzhavar Thirunal, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday.

January 22: Banks will remain shut in Manipur due to Imoinu Iratpa.

January 23: Banks will remain shut in Manipur due to Gaan Ngai.

January 25: Banks will remain shut in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh due to Thai Poosam, Birthday of Md Hazarat Ali.

January 26: Banks to remain shut across the country but will remain open in Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal

