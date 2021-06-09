Bank Holiday Alert: Bank customers, planning to go to banks for banking activities, here comes an alert for you. The banks in many parts of the country will be closed for three days in the coming 7 days. In total, the public and private sector lenders are closed for at least nine days in June. These holidays include weekends and various festivals. According to the website of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there will be three holidays for different occasions in some states this month. Also Read - Viral Video: Mizoram School Girl Juggles Football While Wearing High Heels, Impresses The Internet | Watch

As per the latest updates, the banks will be closed on June 12 on account of Second Saturday and then it will be closed on June 13 for Sunday is a public holiday across the country. And then on June 15, the banks will be closed in many parts of the country on account of YMA Day/Raja Sankranti. These festivals are celebrated in Mizoram's Aizwal and Odisha's Bhubaneswar respectively.

Bank customers must note that the banking regulator RBI has notified the holidays for lenders under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts. As per the guidelines, all the banks across the country including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country will remain closed on these notified holidays.

Another crucial thing to take note that the bank holidays vary from one state to another and these banks are closed Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks also remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday.

Here’s a full list of bank holidays in next 7 days:

June 12: Second Saturday

June 13: Weekly off (Sunday)

June 15: YMA Day/Raja Sankranti – In Mizoram’s Aizwal and Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

Moreover, the banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month apart from Sunday because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made it compulsory for banks to remain shut on Sundays.