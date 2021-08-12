Bank Holiday Alert: As per the bank holiday calendar from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks would remain closed for a total of fifteen days in the month of August 2021. The RBI has said that out of the 15, seven days will be usual weekend offs (the second and fourth Saturdays as well as Sundays) and eight of the holidays are state-specific holidays for different occasions. However, bank customers who are planning to do their banking activities next week must note that the banks will be closed for five days in the coming week. So, accordingly, you can plan your baking activities.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory | Know Which Routes to Avoid on I-Day

As per the bank holiday list, the banks will remain closed across the country on August 15 as it is Independence Day and also Sunday. On 16 August, the banks will remain shut for Parse New Year in Maharashtra. On directly on 19 August, the banks will remain shut for Muharram which will be celebrated in Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and many other states. Then on 20 August, the banks again will remain off for Onam celebrations in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. On 21 August, the banks will also remain shut only in Kerala for one local festival called Thiruvonam.

The bank customers must note that the bank holidays depend on the festivals being observed in specific states and vary from one state to another. As all banks remain shut on public holidays, only gazetted holidays are recognised by the banks across the country.

Apart from these holidays, the major holidays include Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2).

Complete list of Bank Holidays for next week:

15 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday), Independence Day

16 August: Parse New Year (Maharashtra)

19 August: Muharram (Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and other states)

20 August: Onam (Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu)

21 August: Thiruvonam (Kerala)