Bank Holidays in August 2022: With several holidays like Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Muharram and others, banks across several areas of the country will remain closed for a number of days. There are 19 bank holidays in August, out of which six are weekend holidays and other regional holidays. However, these holidays may differ from state to state and bank to bank. But, banks across the country are closed on August 15, which falls on a Monday this month.Also Read - EXPLAINED | How 750 Girls From Rural India Became Part of ISRO's Micro-Satellite Launch Project

So, if you’re planning to visit your bank coming week, do remember that there are six bank holidays for the second week of this month. Also Read - Akshay Kumar to Only Entertain Family Audience, Doesn’t Want to Make ‘Ghinoni Films’

Here’s Full List of Bank Holidays divided as per places:

8th August, 2022: Muharram (Ashoora) – Jammu, Srinagar Also Read - ICICI Bank, PNB, Bank of Baroda Increase Loan Interest Rates After RBI Repo Rate Hike. Here's How Much You Will Pay More

9th August, 2022: Muharram (Ashoora) – Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi

11th August, 2022: Raksha Bandhan – Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla

12th August, 2022: Raksha Bandhan – Kanpur, and Lucknow

13th August, 2022: Patriot’s Day – Imphal, Second Saturday

14th August, 2022: Second Sunday

15th August, 2022: Independence Day – All over India

16th August, 2022: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) – Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur

18th August, 2022: Janmashtami – Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow

19th August, 2022: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi – Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla

20th August, 2022: Sri Krishna Ashtami – Hyderabad

Weekend holidays in August 2022:

Sunday: August 7

Second Saturday: August 13

Sunday: August 14

Sunday: August 21

Fourth Saturday: August 27

Sunday: August 28

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) fixes the bank holidays each year under three categories, including the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.