New Delhi: In the second half of January 2022, private and government banks in India will stay closed for 7 days. Apart from weekends, banks will stay closed in various states due to holidays. In January alone, the banks will be closed for a total of 16 days.Also Read - SBI Withdraws Special Support Scheme For Infected Employees Even As Daily Cases Continue To Rise
The list of the bank holidays in January 2022, was published on RBI’s website. According to a notification, on Republic Day, January 26, 2021, the banks will stay open in Agartala, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Kochi and Srinagar. Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 14 Posts on rbi.org.in | Apply Before This Date
Here is a list of bank holidays in the second half of January 2022
- January 15: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/ Sankranti/ Pongal/ Thiruvalluvar Day
- January 18: Thai Poosam, Chennai
- January 26: Republic Day – Across the country except in Imphal, Jaipur, Srinagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, and Agartala
Weekend offs in January 2022
Also Read - Republic Day Celebrations to now Begin From January 23 every year to Include Netaji’s Birth Anniversary
- January 16, 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)
- January 22, 2022: Fourth Saturday
- January 23, 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)
- January 30, 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)