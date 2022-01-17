New Delhi: In the second half of January 2022, private and government banks in India will stay closed for 7 days. Apart from weekends, banks will stay closed in various states due to holidays. In January alone, the banks will be closed for a total of 16 days.Also Read - SBI Withdraws Special Support Scheme For Infected Employees Even As Daily Cases Continue To Rise

The list of the bank holidays in January 2022, was published on RBI’s website. According to a notification, on Republic Day, January 26, 2021, the banks will stay open in Agartala, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Kochi and Srinagar. Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 14 Posts on rbi.org.in | Apply Before This Date

Here is a list of bank holidays in the second half of January 2022

January 15: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/ Sankranti/ Pongal/ Thiruvalluvar Day

January 18: Thai Poosam, Chennai

January 26: Republic Day – Across the country except in Imphal, Jaipur, Srinagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, and Agartala

Weekend offs in January 2022