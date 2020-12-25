Bank Holiday Calender 2021: Banks across India will remain shut for more than 40 days in the year 2021, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The holidays have been declared by the governments of Centre, states and Union Territories (UTs), under the Negotiable Instruments Act (1881). Also Read - Bank Holidays in December 2020: Private And Public Sector Banks to Remain Closed on These Days | Check State-Wise Full List
Banks will be closed on the account of national holidays and government holidays. Further, banks will not be open on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. There are some national and religious holidays which are applicable throughout the country while there are a few restricted holidays which are applicable in some regions of the country. Also Read - Bank Holidays in November 2020: Check Full List of Days on Which Banks Will Remain Closed This Month
This bank holiday calender 2021 will come in handy when you plan your financial activities and banking functions. Also Read - Bank Holidays in October: Banks to Remain Closed For 14 Days This Month | Check Details Here
Here’s the month-wise complete list of all bank holidays in India in 2021:
January 2021
January 1, Friday- New Year’s Day
January 2, Saturday- New Year Holiday
January 9, Second Saturday
January 11, Monday- Missionary Day
January 14, Thursday- Makar Sankranti and Pongal
January 23, Fourth Saturday
January 26, Tuesday- Republic Day
February 2021
February 13, Second Saturday
February 16, Tuesday- Vasant Panchmi
February 27, Saturday (fourth )- Gur Ravidas Jayanti
March 2021
March 11, Thursday- Maha Shivratri
March 13, Second Saturday
March 27, Fourth Saturday
March 29, Monday- Holi
April 2021
April 2, Friday- Good Friday
April 8, Thursday- Buddha Purnima
April 10, Second Saturday
April 14, Thursday- Baisakhi and Dr Ambedkar Jayanti
April 21, Wednesday- Ram Navami
April 24, – Fourth Saturday
April 25, Sunday- Mahavir Jayanti
May 2021
May 1, Saturday- May Day
May 8, Second Saturday
May 12, Wednesday- Eid-Ul-Fitr
May 22, Fourth Saturday
June 2021
June 12, Second Saturday
June 26, Fourth Saturday
July 2021
July 10, Second Saturday
July 20, Tuesday- Bakrid/ Eid-Al-Adha
July 24, Fourth Saturday
August 2021
August 10, Tuesday- Muharram
August 14, Second Saturday
August 15, Sunday- Independence Day
August 22, Sunday- Raksha Bandhan
August 28, Fourth Saturday
August 30, Monday- Janmashtami
September 2021
September 10, Friday- Ganesh Chaturthi
September 11, Saturday- Second Saturday
September 25, Saturday- Fourth Saturday
October 2021
October 2, Saturday- Gandhi Jayanti
October 9, Second Saturday
October 13, Wednesday- Maha Ashtami
October 14, Thursday- Maha Navami
October 15, Friday- Dussehra
October 18, Monday- Eid-E-Milan
October 23, Fourth Saturday
November 2021
November 4, Thursday- Diwali
November 6, Saturday- Bhai Dooj
November 13, Second Saturday
November 15, Monday- Deepavali Holiday
November 19, Friday- Guru Nanak Jayanti
November 27, Fourth Saturday
December 2021
December 11, Second Saturday
December 25, Saturday(fourth)- Christmas Day