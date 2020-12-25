Bank Holiday Calender 2021: Banks across India will remain shut for more than 40 days in the year 2021, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The holidays have been declared by the governments of Centre, states and Union Territories (UTs), under the Negotiable Instruments Act (1881). Also Read - Bank Holidays in December 2020: Private And Public Sector Banks to Remain Closed on These Days | Check State-Wise Full List

Banks will be closed on the account of national holidays and government holidays. Further, banks will not be open on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. There are some national and religious holidays which are applicable throughout the country while there are a few restricted holidays which are applicable in some regions of the country.

This bank holiday calender 2021 will come in handy when you plan your financial activities and banking functions.

Here’s the month-wise complete list of all bank holidays in India in 2021:

January 2021

January 1, Friday- New Year’s Day

January 2, Saturday- New Year Holiday

January 9, Second Saturday

January 11, Monday- Missionary Day

January 14, Thursday- Makar Sankranti and Pongal

January 23, Fourth Saturday

January 26, Tuesday- Republic Day

February 2021

February 13, Second Saturday

February 16, Tuesday- Vasant Panchmi

February 27, Saturday (fourth )- Gur Ravidas Jayanti

March 2021

March 11, Thursday- Maha Shivratri

March 13, Second Saturday

March 27, Fourth Saturday

March 29, Monday- Holi

April 2021

April 2, Friday- Good Friday

April 8, Thursday- Buddha Purnima

April 10, Second Saturday

April 14, Thursday- Baisakhi and Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

April 21, Wednesday- Ram Navami

April 24, – Fourth Saturday

April 25, Sunday- Mahavir Jayanti

May 2021

May 1, Saturday- May Day

May 8, Second Saturday

May 12, Wednesday- Eid-Ul-Fitr

May 22, Fourth Saturday

June 2021

June 12, Second Saturday

June 26, Fourth Saturday

July 2021

July 10, Second Saturday

July 20, Tuesday- Bakrid/ Eid-Al-Adha

July 24, Fourth Saturday

August 2021

August 10, Tuesday- Muharram

August 14, Second Saturday

August 15, Sunday- Independence Day

August 22, Sunday- Raksha Bandhan

August 28, Fourth Saturday

August 30, Monday- Janmashtami

September 2021

September 10, Friday- Ganesh Chaturthi

September 11, Saturday- Second Saturday

September 25, Saturday- Fourth Saturday

October 2021

October 2, Saturday- Gandhi Jayanti

October 9, Second Saturday

October 13, Wednesday- Maha Ashtami

October 14, Thursday- Maha Navami

October 15, Friday- Dussehra

October 18, Monday- Eid-E-Milan

October 23, Fourth Saturday

November 2021

November 4, Thursday- Diwali

November 6, Saturday- Bhai Dooj

November 13, Second Saturday

November 15, Monday- Deepavali Holiday

November 19, Friday- Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 27, Fourth Saturday

December 2021

December 11, Second Saturday

December 25, Saturday(fourth)- Christmas Day