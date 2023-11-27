Home

Bank Holiday List For December 2023: Banks to Remain Shut for 18 Days, Check state-wise List Here

Bank Holiday List For December 2023: Banks to Remain Shut for 18 Days, Check state-wise List Here

It is important to note that Online banking services will remain available nationwide, even during the closure of private or public sector banks.

Even as the banks will remain shut on these days, ATMs, cash deposits, online banking and mobile banking will continue to function.

Bank Holiday List 2023In line with the holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India, Banks will remain closed for 18 days in December 2023. Notably, the Banking services will also be disrupted due to nationwide strikes by SBI, PNB, BoB, BoI, etc from December 4-11. In case you have any important financial work to carry out at the bank during December, be sure to check the list of holidays and the dates of the bank strike.

Types of bank holidays

The RBI categorises bank holidays into three categories:

Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act

Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act & Real time gross settlement holidays.

Banks’ closing of accounts

Bank Holidays in December 2023

State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith day: December 1

Feast of St. Francis Xavier: December 4

Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma: December 12

Losoong/Namsoong: December 13

Losoong/Namsoong: December 14

Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham: December 18

Goa Liberation Day: December 19

Christmas: December 25

Christmas Celebration: December 26

Christmas: December 27

U Kiang Nangbah: December 30

Bank Holidays in December 2023: Full list

December 2023 1 4 12 13 14 18 19 25 26 27 30 Agartala • Ahmedabad • Aizawl • • Belapur • Bengaluru • Bhopal • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai • Dehradun • Gangtok • • • Guwahati • Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh • Hyderabad – Telangana • Imphal • Itanagar • • Jaipur • Jammu • Kanpur • Kochi • Kohima • • • • Kolkata • Lucknow • Mumbai • Nagpur • New Delhi • Panaji • • • Patna • Raipur • Ranchi • Shillong • • • • • Shimla • Srinagar • Thiruvananthapuram •

