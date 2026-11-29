Bank Holiday in December: Bank branches across India to remain shut for 17 days; check states and dates here

According to the RBI's holiday calendar, banks across India will remain closed for 17 days in December, including holidays observed in different states.

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New Delhi: Banks across the country operate according to the holiday calendar prepared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), known as the RBI Holiday Calendar. It is important to note that the calendar specifies the days on which banks will remain closed. It includes national holidays, regional holidays and special holidays mandated by the central bank. Banks are generally closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as well as on Sundays.

However, they may also be closed on certain other occasions under special circumstances.

Notably, the bank holidays in several states will begin as early as December 1, the first day of the month. According to the RBI Holiday Calendar, banks across the country will remain closed for a total of 17 days in December, including state-specific holidays.

Here is the date-wise list of bank holidays across various states in December 2026.

December 1, 2026

Banks will remain closed in some states on December 1, 2026.

Nagaland Statehood Day falls on this date, and banks across the state will remain closed on the occasion.

Arunachal Pradesh observes Indigenous Faith Day every year on December 1, and banks in the state will remain closed on this day.

December 3, 2026

Banks in Goa will remain closed on December 3 to mark the Feast of St Francis Xavier, in honour of the saint.

December 9, 10 and 11, 2026

Sikkim celebrates its major New Year festival, Losoong/Namsoong, which also marks the end of the harvest season.

Banks in the state will remain closed for three consecutive days—December 9, 10 and 11—on the occasion.

The festival is particularly celebrated by the Lepcha and Bhutia communities.

December 12, 2026

Banks across Meghalaya will remain closed on December 12 to mark the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma.

He was martyred on this day in 1872 while bravely fighting the British army in the Garo Hills of Meghalaya.

December 18, 2026

Banks across Meghalaya will remain closed on December 18 to mark the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham, a renowned poet and literary figure.

The day is observed as a state holiday in his honour.

December 19, 2026

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 to commemorate the state’s liberation from Portuguese rule.

Banks in Goa will remain closed on this day.

December 24, 2026

Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya will remain closed on December 24 on the occasion of Christmas Eve.

December 25, 2026

Banks across all states in the country will remain closed on December 25 to celebrate Christmas.

December 26, 2026

Christmas celebrations continue in some states until December 26. Banks in Nagaland and Meghalaya will remain closed on this day.

December 30, 2026

Banks in Meghalaya will remain closed on December 30 to mark the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah, a renowned freedom fighter.

December 31, 2026

December 31 marks New Year’s Eve. Banks in Mizoram will remain closed on this occasion.

Services Available During Bank Holidays

Even when banks are closed, their online services remain operational. Customers can access several banking services from home, including digital banking and UPI services, money transfers, net banking and other online facilities. ATMs will also remain available as usual.