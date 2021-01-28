New Delhi: With January on the verge of ending, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the list of days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of February 2021. So, in case your planning to visit your bank branches on the upcoming month, you must know that banks will be closed for at least 8 days in February under three brackets –Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Also Read - India Soon Going to Have New Central Bank Digital Currency as RBI Explores Possibility | Details Here

Here's an elaborated list of Bank holidays in February in 2021:

*February 12,2021: Friday – Sonam Losar – Sikkim

*February 13 2021: Second Saturday

*February 15 2021: Monday – Louis Nagai Ni – Manipur

*February 16 2021: Tuesday – Vasant Panchami – Haryana, Orissa, Punjab, Tripura and West Bengal

*February 19 2021: Friday – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti – Maharashtra

*February 20 2021: Saturday – Arunachal and Mizoram State Day – Arunachal and Mizoram

*February 26 2021: Friday – Hazrat Ali Jayanti – Uttar Pradesh

*February 27 2021: Fourth Saturday, Guru Ravidas Jayanti – Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab

The mentioned holidays are mostly region specific and mostly based on state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.