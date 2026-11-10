Bank Holiday Today, November 10: Are banks open or closed on Tuesday? Check state-wise bank holiday list

Banks typically offer online banking services to customers across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays for convenient financial transactions.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/bank-holiday-icici-axis-sbi-rbilaxmi-puja-deepawali-ningol-chakkouba-bhratridwitiya-bhaidooj-chitragupt-jayanti-8543564/ Copy

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Banks in select states in India will be closed on Monday, with others operating during regular hours. Bank branches in seven states and Union Territories will remain closed. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in select states will observe a holiday on account of Diwali (Bali Pratipada), also known as Govardhan Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year Day.

Where are banks closed on November 10?

As per the RBI’s November 2026 holiday calendar, bank branches will remain closed in the following cities on Tuesday:

Gujarat: Ahmedabad

Maharashtra: Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur

Karnataka: Bengaluru

Uttarakhand: Dehradun

Sikkim: Gangtok

It is important to note that the closures are observed under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Bank holidays in India vary across states and regions depending on local festivals and observances.

Can you access banking services today?

Although physical bank branches will remain closed in the regions observing the holiday, customers can continue to access most banking services through digital channels.

Internet banking, mobile banking, UPI and ATM services are generally available on bank holidays. Customers can use these platforms for fund transfers, bill payments, balance enquiries and cash withdrawals.

When will banks remain closed next this month?

According to the RBI’s holiday calendar, banks in select regions will also remain closed on Wednesday, November 11, for Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Ningol Chakkouba, Bhratridwitiya, Bhaidooj and Chitragupt Jayanti. The holiday will apply to Gangtok in Sikkim, Imphal in Manipur, Kanpur and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata in West Bengal, and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

Bank Holidays In November

Apart from weekend holidays, banks were scheduled to remain closed for six days this month.

November Bank Holidays 2026

November 9 – Diwali/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja (Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh)

November 10 – Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepavali/Laxmi Puja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Sikkim)

November 11 – Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti (Sikkim, West Bengal, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh)

November 13 – Wangala Festival (Meghalaya)

November 16 – Chhath Puja/Surya Shashti Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya) (Bihar, Jharkhand)

November 23 – Seng Kut Snem (Meghalaya)

November 24 – Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima (Mizoram, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, J&K, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh)

November 27 – Kanakadasa Jayanthi (Karnataka)