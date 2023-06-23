Home

Bakrid 2023: Banks to Remain Closed On June 29 For Eid-Al-Adha in These Cities | Check List

Bank Holidays: As banks will be closed on June 20, it is recommended that customers can contact their local banks to find out if they will be open or closed on Bakrid.

Bank Holidays: Even as the banks will be closed, customers will be able to continue their financial operations through digital channels as usual.

Bakrid Bank Holiday Alert: Attention bank customers. Banks will remain closed for Bakrid or Eid al-Adha in several parts of the country. Bakra Eid is being celebrated in India on Tuesday, June 29, 2023. As banks will be closed on June 20, it is recommended that customers can contact their local banks to find out if they will be open or closed on Bakrid.

What Is Eid-Al-Adha?

An annual festival, Bakri-Id is celebrated by the Muslim community across the world and during the celebrations, people distribute meat among relatives and chanting of the takbir are some of the most important practices on this day.

Even as the banks will be closed, customers will be able to continue their financial operations through digital channels as usual.

Banks To Remain Closed In These Cities

On June 29, public and private banks will be closed in cities like Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Panaji, Shillong, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar, meaning they will not be operational.

Banks To Remain Open In These Cities

However, banks in Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain open on Bakrid. Customers can in these cities expect normal banking services.

Notably, the bank holidays have been designed by the RBI under three categories such as Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

