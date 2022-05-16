New Delhi: Banks will remain closed in various regions of the country on Monday (May 16), in observance of Buddha Purnima. According to the Reserve Bank of India, the banks in Tripura, Belapur, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar would be closed today,Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 35 Vacancies Today. Apply Online at sbi.co.in

It is important to note that bank holidays are not observed in all states, and differ depending on the state.

According to the rules, all banks in the country, including public, private, foreign, cooperative, and regional banks, will be closed on certain days that are notified by the country's central bank under three categories: the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Here’s the Full List of Bank Holidays in May 2022

May 2: Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra) — Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

May 3: Bhagavan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/ Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/ Basava Jayanti/ Akshaya Tritiya — All over India except Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

May 9: Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore — Kolkata

May 16: Buddha Purnima — Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar

List of Weekend Leaves

May 1: Sunday

May 8: Sunday

May 14: Second Saturday

May 15: Sunday

May 22: Sunday

May 28: Fourth Saturday

May 29: Sunday

The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, lays out a plan in the beginning of every years as per which lenders get their yearly leaves. On the bank holidays notified by the RBI, branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut.