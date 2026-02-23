Home

Bank holiday list February: When are banks closed this week? Check state-wise list of bank employee leaves

As per the Bank holiday list of February, February 28 and March 1 will be public holidays due to being Saturdays and Sundays. Scroll down to know more.

RBI Bank holiday list: In a matter of good news for bank employees across the country, banks will remain closed on two day next week. As per the calendar of the Reserve Bank of India, the banks will be closed due to fourth Saturday and Sunday weekend holiday, on 28 February and 1 March, respectively. For those unversed, the RBI releases holiday calendar for bank employees of various areas and here’s what the calendar of the next week says.

Who prepares Bank holiday list?

As per the RBI calendar of 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed a total of nine holidays for the month for all public and private lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI). Readers should note that the holidays include the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday and all Sundays.

What is the RBI Bank holiday list for next week?

As far as the next week is concerned, February 28 and March 1 will be public holidays due to being Saturdays and Sundays.

Check full February Bank holiday list 2026

Date Day Holiday Details Location February 1 Sunday Weekly Sunday holiday Pan India February 8 Sunday Weekly Sunday holiday Pan India February 14 Saturday Second Saturday bank holiday Pan India February 15 Sunday Weekly Sunday holiday Pan India February 18 Wednesday Holiday for Losar (Tibetan New Year). “Losar” means “year fresh,” and celebrations include the traditional masked dance, Losar Cham. Gangtok, Sikkim February 19 Thursday Holiday for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of the great Maratha warrior and ruler. Mumbai, Nagpur & Belapur (Maharashtra) February 20 Friday State Day / Statehood Day celebrations. This commemorates the date when Mizoram, Manipur, and Meghalaya became full-fledged states under the North-Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971. Aizawl (Mizoram) & Imphal (Manipur) February 22 Sunday Weekly Sunday holiday Pan India February 28 Saturday Fourth Saturday bank holiday Pan India

