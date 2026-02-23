  • Home
  • Business
  • Bank holiday list February: When are banks closed this week? Check state-wise list of bank employee leaves

Bank holiday list February: When are banks closed this week? Check state-wise list of bank employee leaves

As per the Bank holiday list of February, February 28 and March 1 will be public holidays due to being Saturdays and Sundays. Scroll down to know more.

Published date india.com Published: February 23, 2026 6:08 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Bank holiday list February: When are banks closed this week? Check state-wise list of bank employee leaves
Bank holiday

RBI Bank holiday list: In a matter of good news for bank employees across the country, banks will remain closed on two day next week. As per the calendar of the Reserve Bank of India, the banks will be closed due to fourth Saturday and Sunday weekend holiday, on 28 February and 1 March, respectively. For those unversed, the RBI releases holiday calendar for bank employees of various areas and here’s what the calendar of the next week says.

Who prepares Bank holiday list?

As per the RBI calendar of 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed a total of nine holidays for the month for all public and private lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI). Readers should note that the holidays include the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday and all Sundays.

What is the RBI Bank holiday list for next week?

As far as the next week is concerned, February 28 and March 1 will be public holidays due to being Saturdays and Sundays.

Also read: Union Budget 2026 Banking Sector Announcements: Nirmala Sitharaman announces restruction of the Power Finance Corporation, allocates…

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

Check full February Bank holiday list 2026

Date Day Holiday Details Location
February 1 Sunday Weekly Sunday holiday Pan India
February 8 Sunday Weekly Sunday holiday Pan India
February 14 Saturday Second Saturday bank holiday Pan India
February 15 Sunday Weekly Sunday holiday Pan India
February 18 Wednesday Holiday for Losar (Tibetan New Year). “Losar” means “year fresh,” and celebrations include the traditional masked dance, Losar Cham. Gangtok, Sikkim
February 19 Thursday Holiday for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of the great Maratha warrior and ruler. Mumbai, Nagpur & Belapur (Maharashtra)
February 20 Friday State Day / Statehood Day celebrations. This commemorates the date when Mizoram, Manipur, and Meghalaya became full-fledged states under the North-Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971. Aizawl (Mizoram) & Imphal (Manipur)
February 22 Sunday Weekly Sunday holiday Pan India
February 28 Saturday Fourth Saturday bank holiday Pan India

Also read: Budget 2026: What is Tax Holiday announced by Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget speech, taxpayers will now Tax free….

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.