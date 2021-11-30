Bank Holidays in December 2021: Just like the previous months, December is also a month of festivals. And several banks will be shut for festive occasions in December. Before visiting any bank branch in December, you must take a note of the important days during which the bank branches will remain closed. As per the Holiday List shared by the RBI, the public and private banks will remain closed for up to 12 days in December. On account of Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, a total of seven holidays apart from Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays have been announced for December.Also Read - Major Setback to Congress in Meghalaya: Former CM Mukul Sangma, 11 Other MLAs Join TMC

The bank customers must note that the bank holidays differ from state to state. Notably, the bank holidays are listed under three categories such as Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Also Read - Planning to Travel This New Year? Head to These Breathtaking Hills in North East India

The bank customers need to know that the Christmas holiday is overlapping with the fourth Saturday of the month of December this year. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Shut For 6 Days From Today | Complete List Here

Even though the banks will remain shut for physical transactions, the customers can do online banking which is open 24×7.

Among the notable holidays, the banks will remain shut on December 3 in Goa on account of the Feast of St Francis Xavier. The banks will also remain shut on December 18 in Meghalaya on account of the death anniversary of You So So Tham.

Here’s full list of bank holidays in December:

Dec 3: Banks to be closed in Goa on account of the Feast of St Francis Xavier

Dec 5: Sunday

Dec 11: Second Saturday

Dec 12: Sunday

Dec 18: Banks to be closed only in Meghalaya on account of the death anniversary of You So So Tham

Dec 19: Sunday

Dec 24: Christmas eve

Dec 25: Christmas/Fourth Saturday

Dec 26: Sunday

Dec 27: Christmas celebration (banks to be closed in Aizawl)

Dec 30: Banks to be closed in Shillong

Dec 31: Banks to be closed in Aizawl on New Year’s eve

These holidays will be observed in various regions according to the state-declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.