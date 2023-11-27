By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bank Holiday List For December 2023: Banks to Remain Shut for 18 Days, Check state-wise List Here
It is important to note that Online banking services will remain available nationwide, even during the closure of private or public sector banks.
Bank Holiday List 2023In line with the holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India, Banks will remain closed for 18 days in December 2023. Notably, the Banking services will also be disrupted due to nationwide strikes by SBI, PNB, BoB, BoI, etc from December 4-11. In case you have any important financial work to carry out at the bank during December, be sure to check the list of holidays and the dates of the bank strike.
Types of bank holidays
The RBI categorises bank holidays into three categories:
- Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act
- Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act & Real time gross settlement holidays.
- Banks’ closing of accounts
Bank Holidays in December 2023
- State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith day: December 1
- Feast of St. Francis Xavier: December 4
- Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma: December 12
- Losoong/Namsoong: December 13
- Losoong/Namsoong: December 14
- Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham: December 18
- Goa Liberation Day: December 19
- Christmas: December 25
- Christmas Celebration: December 26
- Christmas: December 27
- U Kiang Nangbah: December 30
Bank Holidays in December 2023: Full list
|December 2023
|1
|4
|12
|13
|14
|18
|19
|25
|26
|27
|30
|Agartala
|•
|Ahmedabad
|•
|Aizawl
|•
|•
|Belapur
|•
|Bengaluru
|•
|Bhopal
|•
|Bhubaneswar
|•
|Chandigarh
|•
|Chennai
|•
|Dehradun
|•
|Gangtok
|•
|•
|•
|Guwahati
|•
|Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh
|•
|Hyderabad – Telangana
|•
|Imphal
|•
|Itanagar
|•
|•
|Jaipur
|•
|Jammu
|•
|Kanpur
|•
|Kochi
|•
|Kohima
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Kolkata
|•
|Lucknow
|•
|Mumbai
|•
|Nagpur
|•
|New Delhi
|•
|Panaji
|•
|•
|•
|Patna
|•
|Raipur
|•
|Ranchi
|•
|Shillong
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Shimla
|•
|Srinagar
|•
|Thiruvananthapuram
|•
