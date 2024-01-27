Home

Business

Bank Holiday List For February 2024: Banks To Remain Shut For 11 Days, Check State-wise List Here

Bank Holiday List For February 2024: Banks To Remain Shut For 11 Days, Check State-wise List Here

Banks across the nation will be closed for 11 days in the coming month of February.

Bank will remain closed in Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Sikkim, and Assam on January 15 in view of Uttarayana Punyakala, Makara Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu.

Bank Holiday List 2024: As per the holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India, the banks of India will remain closed for 11 days in the coming month of February 2023. Notably,all the online banking services will remain open to the public nationwide, even during the closure of private or public sector banks.

Trending Now

It should be noted that the banks will work for only 18 days in the coming month of February, as banks will be on holidays for a total of 11 days. All the customers who are planning to reach their banks physically should note that, apart from special occasions, festivals and birth anniversaries, these holidays also include Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

You may like to read

Furthermore, one should also note that the bank holiday list of the RBI assigns holidays on a regional basis and the holiday list differs from one state to another.

Bank Holiday List For February 2024: State Wise List

February 4, 2024: The banks will remain closed across the country on Sunday.

February 10, 2024: All the banks across the nation will remain closed due to the second Saturday. Notably, Losar, a festival that is celebrated in Gangtok, falls on the same day of the month.

February 11, 2024: It’s again a Sunday and therefore, banks across the nation will remain closed.

February 14, 2024: All banks in Tripura, Orissa, and West Bengal will remain closed on this date due to Basant Panchami, most commonly called Saraswati Puja in North India.

February 15, 2024: Banks of Manipur will be closed due to Lui-Ngai-Ni.

February 18, 2024: It’s again a Sunday and therefore, banks across the nation will remain closed.

February 19, 2024: It’s a bank holiday in Maharashtra due to Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti.

February 20, 2024: Bank holiday in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh due to the celebration of their State Day.

February 24, 2024: Banks across the nation will remain closed due to the 2nd Saturday.

February 25, 2024: It’s again a Sunday and therefore, banks across the nation will remain closed.

February 26, 2024: Holiday for banks in Arunachal Pradesh due to Nyokum.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.