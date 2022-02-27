Bank Holidays in March 2022: As per the holiday calendar shared by the RBI, the banks will remain closed for 13 days in March 2022. Apart from the national holidays, there are some state-wise holidays which consist of all Sundays along with the second and fourth Saturdays. The bank customers need to have a look at the bank holiday list before visiting branches for any banking activities.Also Read - Odisha Issues Guidelines For Mahashivaratri Celebrations. Read Detailed SOPs Here

The banks will remain shut on March 1 in most cities due to Mahashivaratri except Agartala, Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal. Kolkata, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, and Shillong. The banks will also remain shut on 3rd March in Gangtok as the city will observe a holiday on account of Losar. The banks in Aizawl will remain closed on 4th March on account of Chapchar Kut. For Holika Dahan day on 17th March, the banks will remain shut in Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Ranchi. Likewise, the banks will remain shut on 19th March in Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna to observe Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day. Also Read - Holi 2022 Date: When is Holi, History and Significance of This Day

According to RBI rules, there are three categorized holidays and they are as follows: Also Read - Bank Holidays February 2022 List: Banks To Remain Closed For 12 Days, Check Important Dates

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act

Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday

Banks Closing of Accounts

Full list of bank holidays in March 2022:

March 01, 2022: Mahashivaratri

March 03, 2022: Losar

March 04, 2022: Chapchar Kut

March 17, 2022: Holika Dahan

March 18, 2022: Holi/Holi 2nd Day Dhuleti/Doljatra

March 19, 2022: Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day

March 22, 2022: Bihar Divas

List of Saturdays and Sundays as holidays: