Bank Holiday Alert: Private and public sector banks in many cities have already enjoyed up to 11 holidays in the first half of November. The banks were shut due to festivities in different parts of the country, including Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. However, in the second half, the banks will be closed for 6 days starting from tomorrow (Nov 19). Notably, the off days will be a combination of weekends and state-wise holidays.

As bank customers, if you have some bank-related work, you must take a note of these holidays and must carry out work accordingly.

As per the bank holiday list released by the RBI, the number of holidays has been fixed at 11 this month. The remaining are the weekend leaves. Some of the bank holidays also include Sundays as well as second and fourth Saturdays. The customers must note that the banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. As per the RBI's guidelines, the list of bank holidays falls into three categories — state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations.

The banks will be shut on November 19 due to Guru Nanak Jayanti and Karthika Purnima. The banks again on November 22 will be shut due to Kanakadasa Jayanthi in Bengaluru. The banks will remain closed on November 23 due to Seng Kutsnem I Shillong.

Here is a full list of bank holidays:

November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima. The banks will remain shut in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.

November 21: Sunday

November 22: Kanakadasa Jayanthi is celebrated in Bengaluru and the banks will remain shut on this day.

November 23: Seng Kutsnem is celebrated in Shillong and the banks will be closed for this occasion.

November 27: Fourth Saturday of the month

November 28: Sunday