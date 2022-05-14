May 2022 Bank Holidays: Banks, across both private and public sectors, are closed for a long weekend from Saturday, May 14 till Monday, May 16. Banks will restart regular day to day operations on Tuesday, May 17. Today, May 14 is the second Saturday of the month, which is a bank holiday. The lenders are usually closed for business on Sundays, and the holiday will be extended for one more day in several parts of the country on Monday, since May 16, on account of Buddha Purnima.Also Read - RBI Likely To Consider More Interest Rate Hikes In Next Monetary Policy Committee Meeting: Report

In May, there were a total of 11 bank holidays, of which, five have already been used up. At the beginning of every year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lays out a plan according to which banks get their yearly leaves. According to RBI's list, the bank holiday on Monday on the occasion of Buddha Purnima will be applicable in several areas including Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.

However, for banks in cities like Chennai, Kochi and Bengaluru, there is no bank holiday on Monday. Therefore, if you are planning to visit your bank for work, you must contact your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in May as per your region to avoid any hassle.

Here’s the Full List of Bank Holidays in May 2022

May 2: Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra) — Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

May 3: Bhagavan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/ Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/ Basava Jayanti/ Akshaya Tritiya — All over India except Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

May 9: Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore — Kolkata

May 16: Buddha Purnima — Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar

