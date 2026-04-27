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Bank Holiday Update: Banks to remain closed for three days this week; check dates and RBI calendar here

Bank Holiday Update: Banks to remain closed for three days this week; check dates and RBI calendar here

While physical bank branches, ATM cash loading, and cheque clearances will stop, online banking (Netbanking/UPI) remains functional.

Bank Holiday Update (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Are you planning to visit the bank next week? If yes, then we have some important updates for you. According to the Reserve Bank of India calendar, several holidays and the weekend may affect banking services between April 27 and May 3, 2026. May 1 is observed as both Maharashtra Day and Labour Day. While Maharashtra Day is specific to the state, Labour Day is widely recognised across India, leading to bank closures in multiple regions. For the convenience of our readers, we have mentioned a tabular breakdown below.

BANK HOLIDAY LIST (APRIL 27 – MAY 3, 2026)

April 27: Banks open in most states

April 28: Normal banking operations

April 29: No major holiday

April 30: Banks open

May 1: MAHARASHTRA DAY/LABOUR DAY: Holiday in several states

May 2: WEEKEND (2ND/4TH SATURDAY): Banks closed across India

May 3: Banks closed nationwide

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HOW TO MANAGE BANKING DURING HOLIDAYS

The customers must note that they can manage banking during holidays when banks are closed by

Online banking, Mobile banking apps, ATMs for cash services, UPI and digital payments

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Banks in India will remain closed on multiple days in May 2026 due to festivals and weekends, including May 1 (Labour Day/Buddha Purnima), May 9 (second Saturday), May 23 (fourth Saturday), and late-month holidays like Bakri Eid on May 27-28. Nationwide Sundays (May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31) are also closed, totaling roughly 11–13 days off depending on the state.

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