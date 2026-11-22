Bank Holiday List: Banks to remain closed for 4 days, check full RBI holiday list from November 23 to 29

Banks in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, will remain closed on Friday, November 27, on account of Kanakadasa Jayanti. However, bank branches in other states will continue to operate as usual.

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New Delhi: Important update for everyone with banking work to complete this week. Between November 23 and 29, 2026, bank branches will remain closed in different states due to festivals and scheduled weekly holidays. Banks will be closed in Meghalaya on November 23, in several states on November 24, and in Karnataka on November 27. So, if you need to deposit a cheque, withdraw cash, or visit a bank branch for any important work, make sure to check the holiday schedule for your city in advance.

Here, we are providing a detailed list of bank holidays between November 23 and 29, along with the reasons behind the closures.

Here are some of the key details:

On Monday, November 23, banks will remain closed in Meghalaya on the occasion of Seng Kut Snem.

Seng Kut Snem is a local festival celebrated in the state.

Bank branches in Shillong and other banking jurisdictions covered by the holiday will remain closed.

On Tuesday, November 24, banks will remain closed in several states on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima and Rahas Purnima.

According to the RBI holiday calendar, bank branches will remain closed in cities such as Aizawl, Mumbai, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

Banking services will be affected in several regions, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Why Will Banks Be Closed on November 27?

On Friday, November 27, banks will remain closed in Karnataka on the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanti. Bank branches in Bengaluru and other banking jurisdictions covered by the holiday will not operate on this day. Banks in other states will remain open.

Will Banks Also Remain Closed on November 28 and 29?

November 28 is the fourth Saturday of the month. As per RBI rules, all banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The following day, November 29, is a Sunday. Banks across the country observe their regular weekly holiday on Sundays.

Therefore, bank branches across India will remain closed on November 28 and 29.