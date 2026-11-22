New Delhi: Important update for everyone with banking work to complete this week. Between November 23 and 29, 2026, bank branches will remain closed in different states due to festivals and scheduled weekly holidays. Banks will be closed in Meghalaya on November 23, in several states on November 24, and in Karnataka on November 27. So, if you need to deposit a cheque, withdraw cash, or visit a bank branch for any important work, make sure to check the holiday schedule for your city in advance.
Here, we are providing a detailed list of bank holidays between November 23 and 29, along with the reasons behind the closures.
On Friday, November 27, banks will remain closed in Karnataka on the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanti. Bank branches in Bengaluru and other banking jurisdictions covered by the holiday will not operate on this day. Banks in other states will remain open.
November 28 is the fourth Saturday of the month. As per RBI rules, all banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The following day, November 29, is a Sunday. Banks across the country observe their regular weekly holiday on Sundays.
Therefore, bank branches across India will remain closed on November 28 and 29.
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