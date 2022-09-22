Bank Holidays in October 2022: As the holiday season begins in October, there were as many as 21 bank holidays in this month. These holidays also includes Saturdays and Sundays. The list of bank holidays for the month of October has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and ss per the guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays with some regional holidays depending on the particular state. Regional holidays are decided by respective state governments. Customers should, therefore, check the holiday list before visiting their respective branches. Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only.Also Read - IRCTC Diwali Special Train To Operate From October 4 | Timings, Schedule & Other Details Here

The month of October observes 21 bank holidays and the first holiday starts from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. Other holidays like Durga Puja and Dussehra or Vijayadashami will be observed on October 5, 2022. Diwali or Deepawali falls on October 24, and this holiday is being observed by all banks in India except some states. Also Read - Banks to Remain Shut For 4 Days in a Row From Tomorrow in These Cities | FULL LIST

FULL LIST OF BANK HOLIDAYS IN OCTOBER 2022

October 1 – Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts

October 2 – Sunday & Gandhi Jayanti Holiday

October 3 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)

October 4 – Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

October 5 – Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

October 6 – Durga Puja (Dashain)

October 7 – Durga Puja (Dashain)

October 8 – Second Saturday Holiday and Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed)

October 9 – Sunday

October 13 – Karva Chauth

October 14 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

October 16 – Sunday

October 18 – Kati Bihu

October 22 – fourth Saturday

October 23 – Sunday

October 24 – Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi)

October 25 – Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja

October 26 – Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day

October 27 – Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba

October 30 – Sunday

October 31 – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patels Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath Puja

Though the banks will remain shut for 21 days, customers should not worry because online internet banking services will be available as usual. Customers will not be able to deposit and withdraw cash from the bank physically; the rest of the internet services can be availed without any inconvenience. Also Read - Alert ! 18 Bank Holidays in August - Watch Full Bank Holiday List in This Video

To avoid any inconvenience, if you have any bank-related work, you should contact your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in October this year according to your region.