Bank Holiday Today: Banks to Remain Shut in This State For Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Bank Holiday Holiday Today: As per the RBI calendar, the Central bank has clearly mentioned that banks across Maharashtra will remain closed on Monday in view of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Bank Holiday Today: Attention bank customers! Various banks across Maharashtra will remain closed on Monday on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Those who are planning to visit banks for different purposes must reschedule their plan.

For February 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases a list of bank holidays that included gazette public holidays and notable festivals. As per the calendar, there are a total of 11 bank holidays in February 2024, and there is also little clarification on whether the banks will be open on Monday, February 19, or not.

The RBI has mentioned that banks across Maharashtra will remain closed on Monday given the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. However, banks in all other states will operate as per the normal working day on Monday.

All You Need to Know About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Known as Shiv Jayanti, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated across Maharashtra and is a public holiday. The state festival is celebrated on February 19 every year, which is the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

From February 19, the banks across in some states will be closed for three days in this month, including February 19. As banks are closed in Maharashtra on Monday, they will also remain closed on February 20, and 26.

Check Bank Holidays In February 2024

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Maharashtra)

February 20: State Day/Statehood Day (Mizoram)

February 26: Nyokum (Arunachal Pradesh)

The bank customers need to note that the Reserve Bank of India has classified bank holidays in three major categories such as holidays under Negotiable Instruments Act; holidays under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and bank’s closing of accounts.

