Home

Business

Bank Holiday on Gandhi Jayanti: Banks to Remain Shut in These Cities Today, Check Full List

Bank Holiday on Gandhi Jayanti: Banks to Remain Shut in These Cities Today, Check Full List

Gandhi Jayanti: Even as banks will remain shut on Monday, ATM operations, cash deposits, online banking, and mobile banking will continue to be available for customers throughout the day.

Even as the bank branches will be closed, online banking services will continue to operate seamlessly

New Delhi: Banks will remain shut across the country on Monday due to Gandhi Jayanti. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata will also witness bank closure due to Gandhi Jayanti.

Trending Now

Even as the banks will remain shut on Monday, however, the bank-related services will remain unaffected, ensuring convenience for the public, as essential services such as ATM operations, cash deposits, online banking, and mobile banking will continue to be available even on these holidays.

You may like to read

There are a total of 18 bank holidays in October as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) calendar of holidays. These holidays include the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. As per the RBI’s holiday calendar, there are 11 holidays that are either festive or gazetted. Some bank holidays are regional and are likely to differ from state to state and bank to bank.

It should be noted that the bank holidays are classified into three categories by the RBI, which include Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

This month, banks will be closed all over the country during holidays like Durga Puja, Dussehra, and other local festivals. In some states, banks will remain shut for Sri Mahalaya, Kati Bihu, and Lakshmi Puja.

Bank Holidays: Full List of Weekend Leaves

October 1: Sunday

October 8: Sunday

October 14: Second Saturday

October 15: Sunday

October 22: Sunday

October 28: fourth Saturday

October 29: Sunday

State-Wise List Of Bank Holidays In October

This month, banks will be closed all over the country during holidays like Durga Puja, Dussehra, and other local festivals. In some states, banks will remain shut for Sri Mahalaya, Kati Bihu, and Lakshmi Puja. Date Day Holiday States October 1, 2023 Sunday Weekend Holiday All Over India October 2, 2023 Monday Gandhi Jayanti All Over India October 8, 2023 Sunday Weekend Holiday All Over India October 14, 2023 Saturday Mahalaya and Second Saturday West Bengal October 15, 2023 Sunday Weekend Holiday All Over India October 18, 2023 Wednesday Kati Bihu Assam October 21, 2023 Saturday Durga Puja- Maha Saptami Tripura, Assam, Manipur, and West Bengal October 22, 2023 Sunday Weekend Holiday All Over India October 23, 2023 Monday Dussehra-Maha Navami or Ayudha Pooja on Vijaya Dasami Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal October 24, 2023 Tuesday Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami or Durga Puja All Over India Except Andhra Pradesh and Manipur October 25, 2023 Wednesday Durga Puja or Dashain Sikkim October 26, 2023 Thursday Durga Puja or Dashain or Accession Day Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir October 27, 2023 Friday Durga Puja or Dashain Sikkim October 28, 2023 Saturday Lakshmi Puja and Fourth Saturday West Bengal October 29, 2023 Sunday Weekend Holiday All Over India October 31, 2023 Friday Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary Gujarat

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES