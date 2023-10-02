Top Recommended Stories

Bank Holiday on Gandhi Jayanti: Banks to Remain Shut in These Cities Today, Check Full List

Gandhi Jayanti: Even as banks will remain shut on Monday, ATM operations, cash deposits, online banking, and mobile banking will continue to be available for customers throughout the day.

Published: October 2, 2023 11:13 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Even as the bank branches will be closed, online banking services will continue to operate seamlessly
New Delhi: Banks will remain shut across the country on Monday due to Gandhi Jayanti. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata will also witness bank closure due to Gandhi Jayanti.

Even as the banks will remain shut on Monday, however, the bank-related services will remain unaffected, ensuring convenience for the public, as essential services such as ATM operations, cash deposits, online banking, and mobile banking will continue to be available even on these holidays.

There are a total of 18 bank holidays in October as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) calendar of holidays. These holidays include the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. As per the RBI’s holiday calendar, there are 11 holidays that are either festive or gazetted. Some bank holidays are regional and are likely to differ from state to state and bank to bank.

It should be noted that the bank holidays are classified into three categories by the RBI, which include Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

This month, banks will be closed all over the country during holidays like Durga Puja, Dussehra, and other local festivals. In some states, banks will remain shut for Sri Mahalaya, Kati Bihu, and Lakshmi Puja.


Bank Holidays: Full List of Weekend Leaves

  • October 1: Sunday
  • October 8: Sunday
  • October 14: Second Saturday
  • October 15: Sunday
  • October 22: Sunday
  • October 28: fourth Saturday
  • October 29: Sunday

State-Wise List Of Bank Holidays In October

DateDay

 

HolidayStates
October 1, 2023SundayWeekend HolidayAll Over India
October 2, 2023MondayGandhi JayantiAll Over India
October 8, 2023SundayWeekend HolidayAll Over India
October 14, 2023SaturdayMahalaya and Second SaturdayWest Bengal
October 15, 2023SundayWeekend HolidayAll Over India
October 18, 2023WednesdayKati BihuAssam
October 21, 2023SaturdayDurga Puja- Maha SaptamiTripura, Assam, Manipur, and West Bengal
October 22, 2023SundayWeekend HolidayAll Over India
October 23, 2023MondayDussehra-Maha Navami or Ayudha Pooja on Vijaya DasamiTripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal
October 24, 2023TuesdayDussehra or Vijaya Dashami or Durga PujaAll Over India Except Andhra Pradesh and Manipur
October 25, 2023WednesdayDurga Puja or DashainSikkim
October 26, 2023ThursdayDurga Puja or Dashain or Accession DaySikkim, Jammu and Kashmir
October 27, 2023FridayDurga Puja or DashainSikkim
October 28, 2023SaturdayLakshmi Puja and Fourth SaturdayWest Bengal
October 29, 2023SundayWeekend HolidayAll Over India
October 31, 2023FridaySardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversaryGujarat

 

