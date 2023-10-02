By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bank Holiday on Gandhi Jayanti: Banks to Remain Shut in These Cities Today, Check Full List
Gandhi Jayanti: Even as banks will remain shut on Monday, ATM operations, cash deposits, online banking, and mobile banking will continue to be available for customers throughout the day.
New Delhi: Banks will remain shut across the country on Monday due to Gandhi Jayanti. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata will also witness bank closure due to Gandhi Jayanti.
Even as the banks will remain shut on Monday, however, the bank-related services will remain unaffected, ensuring convenience for the public, as essential services such as ATM operations, cash deposits, online banking, and mobile banking will continue to be available even on these holidays.
There are a total of 18 bank holidays in October as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) calendar of holidays. These holidays include the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. As per the RBI’s holiday calendar, there are 11 holidays that are either festive or gazetted. Some bank holidays are regional and are likely to differ from state to state and bank to bank.
It should be noted that the bank holidays are classified into three categories by the RBI, which include Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
This month, banks will be closed all over the country during holidays like Durga Puja, Dussehra, and other local festivals. In some states, banks will remain shut for Sri Mahalaya, Kati Bihu, and Lakshmi Puja.
Bank Holidays: Full List of Weekend Leaves
- October 1: Sunday
- October 8: Sunday
- October 14: Second Saturday
- October 15: Sunday
- October 22: Sunday
- October 28: fourth Saturday
- October 29: Sunday
State-Wise List Of Bank Holidays In October
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|States
|October 1, 2023
|Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|October 2, 2023
|Monday
|Gandhi Jayanti
|All Over India
|October 8, 2023
|Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|October 14, 2023
|Saturday
|Mahalaya and Second Saturday
|West Bengal
|October 15, 2023
|Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|October 18, 2023
|Wednesday
|Kati Bihu
|Assam
|October 21, 2023
|Saturday
|Durga Puja- Maha Saptami
|Tripura, Assam, Manipur, and West Bengal
|October 22, 2023
|Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|October 23, 2023
|Monday
|Dussehra-Maha Navami or Ayudha Pooja on Vijaya Dasami
|Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal
|October 24, 2023
|Tuesday
|Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami or Durga Puja
|All Over India Except Andhra Pradesh and Manipur
|October 25, 2023
|Wednesday
|Durga Puja or Dashain
|Sikkim
|October 26, 2023
|Thursday
|Durga Puja or Dashain or Accession Day
|Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir
|October 27, 2023
|Friday
|Durga Puja or Dashain
|Sikkim
|October 28, 2023
|Saturday
|Lakshmi Puja and Fourth Saturday
|West Bengal
|October 29, 2023
|Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|October 31, 2023
|Friday
|Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary
|Gujarat
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.