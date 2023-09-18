Home

Bank Holiday on Ganesh Chaturthi: Banks to Remain Shut in These Cities on Sept 19, Full List Here

For the Ganesh festival, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that the banks will remain shut in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai on Monday, September 18.

Mumbai: Considered to be one of the most popular festivals in India, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great fervour across the country. The Gansh festival begins from the day of Ganesh Chaturthi and ends on Anant Chaturdashi (Anant Chaturdashi 2023). During this festive season, there will be a holidays in banks at different locations on September 18, 19, and 20, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Bank Holidays On Ganesh Chaturthi

The RBI said banks will remain shut on September 19 in Mumbai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad.

The RBI said that the bank will remain shut in Delhi, on September 28, which is the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Bank Holidays on September 18:

Bengaluru

Chennai

Hyderabad-Telangana

Bank Holidays on September 19:

Ahmedabad

Belapur

Bhubaneswar

Mumbai

Nagpur

Panaji

Other Bank Holidays in September 2023

September 22, 2023: Banks to remain shut in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

September 23, 2023: Banks will remain closed across the country due to the fourth Saturday.

September 24, 2023: Banks will remain shut in across the country on Sunday.

September 25, 2023: Banks will remain shut in Guwahati and Ranchi on the birth anniversary of Srimanta Shankardev.

September 27, 2023: Banks will remain shut in Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram on Milad-e-Sherif.

September 28, 2023: Banks to remain shut on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur and Ranchi.

September 29, 2023: Banks to remain shut in Gangtok, Jammu and Srinagar on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi.

