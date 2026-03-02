Home

Business

Bank Holiday on Holi: Know state-wise schedule of banks on March 3, 4; key details inside

Bank Holiday on Holi: Know state-wise schedule of banks on March 3, 4; key details inside

Holi Bank Holiday: Some states will witness a bank holiday on March 3, and some on March 4. Scroll down to see the complete schedule.

Representational Image

Bank holiday: India is all set to witness the colourful festival of Holi on March 4. The bank closure for the festival may vary from state to state. When some states are observing a bank holiday on March 3, others are observing it on February 4. On the other hand, some states will observe holidays on both dates. Hence, it’s important for you to keep track of your place’s bank status so as to know if it will remain closed or not. Here, we take you through the complete details.

Banks closed on March 3, 2026

The banks in some states will remain closed on March 3, 2026, i.e., Tuesday, on the occasion of Holi, Dol Jatra, Dhulandi, Holika Dahan or regional celebrations.

The banks on March 3 will remain closed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

Banks closed on March 4, 2026

The banks in some states will remain closed on February 4, 2026, i.e., Wednesday, on the occasion of the second day of Holi, Dhuleti, Yaosang, and other local celebrations.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The banks on March 4 will remain closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

Banks closed on March 4 and 5, 2026

The banks will remain closed for two days, i.e., March 4 and 5 (Tuesday and Wednesday) in some states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Important details to know

The banks and branches will remain closed according to the state-specific holiday list schedule. However, the online banking portals like UPI and mobile banking, along with the ATM services, will continue to function. It is advisable that the urgent bank-related transactions are carried out well in advance if your state has a bank closure of two days, i.e., March 3 and 4.

Holi 2026

Holi will be celebrated on March 4 around the country. The festival is celebrated with colours and great glory. During this time, if you are planning a visit to the nearby bank branches, make sure that you check the schedule of bank holidays well in advance so that you don’t experience any inconvenience later.

In case the bank is closed, you may end up having an unrequired visit, with no work done. If there’s something important, ensure that you get it done well in advence.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.