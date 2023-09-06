Bank Holiday on Janmashtami: Banks to Remain Shut in These States on Sept 7, Full List Here

Home

On the occasion of Janmashtami (Shravan Vd-8) and Shri Krishna Ashtamim, banks will remain shut in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar on September 7.

Even as the banks will remain shut on these days, ATMs, cash deposits, online banking and mobile banking will continue to function.

New Delhi: On the occasion of Janmashtami 2023, some banks will remain shut on 6 September while others on 7 September, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. For Janmashtami 2023, banks are closed on September 6 in Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar. And on September 7 on the occasion of Janmashtami (Shravan Vd-8) and Shri Krishna Ashtamim banks will remain shut in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

For the whole month of September, banks will be closed on the various occasions such as Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Sri Krishna Ashtami, Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayaka Chathurthi, Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)/Nuakhai, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva, Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed), Eid-E-Milad/Eid-e-Meeladunnabi – (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday) (Bara Vafat), Indrajatra/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.

In the meantime, the private and government offices in the national capital will remain closed on September 8-10 while banks and financial establishments in the New Delhi district will be shut during G20 weekend.

The development comes as India is hosting G20 Summit and the main event will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The summit this time will witness 29 heads of states as well as top officials of the European Union and guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations attending the three-day event.

List Of States Where Banks Will Be Shut On Sept 7

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

Chandigarh

Rajasthan

Sikkim

Jammu

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand

Himachal Pradesh

Meghalaya

Srinagar

Other Holidays In September 2023

8 September: Banks will be closed in Delhi in view of G20 Summit

18 September: Banks will be closed in Karnataka and Telangana because of Varsiddhi Vinayak Vrata and Vinayaka Chaturthi

19 September: Banks will be shut in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Goa on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

