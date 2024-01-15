Home

Business

Bank Holiday Today: Banks To Remain Shut For Makar Sankranti In These States, Check Full List

Bank Holiday Today: Banks To Remain Shut For Makar Sankranti In These States, Check Full List

Bank Holiday Today: Because of Makar Sankranti and other local festivals, banks will remain shut in multiple states including Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Sikkim, and Assam on January 15.

Bank will remain closed in Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Sikkim, and Assam on January 15 in view of Uttarayana Punyakala, Makara Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu.

Bank Holiday Today: Several bank customers are wondering whether it is a bank holiday on Monday. The answer is simply yes. On account of Makar Sankranti, banks will remain shut in multiple states including Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Sikkim, and Assam on January 15.

Trending Now

Interestingly, Makar Sankranti is also known by other names in different states. It must be noted that Uttarayana Punyakala, Makara Sankranti Festival, Maghe Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu are celebrated on January 15. If you are planning any banking activity ok this day, please check the bank holiday list carefully.

You may like to read

Bank Holidays List

For one year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays, which is generally based on various factors including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks.

However, the RBI released its holiday schedule through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.

It is crucial for the bank customers to stay updated about holidays in January 2024 so they may schedule their bank work accordingly.

In general, the bank holidays differ from state to state and in January 2024, the banks will be closed for 16 days including second, fourth Saturdays, Sundays and other regional holiday

Full List Of Bank Holidays In January 2024

January 1: Banks were closed in Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.

January 2: Banks were closed in Mizoram.

January 11: Banks were closed in Mizoram.

January 15: Bank are closed for Uttarayana Punyakala/Makara Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Pongal/Magh Bihu in Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Sikkim, Assam.

January 16: Banks are closed Tamil Nadu.

January 17: Banks are closed for Uzhavar Thirunal/Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday- Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu,

January 22: Banks are closed for Imoinu Iratpa in Manipur.

January 23: Banks are closed for Gaan-Ngai in Manipur.

January 25: Banks are closed for Thai Poosam/Birthday of Md. Hazarat Ali in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh.

January 26: Banks are not closed in Tripura, Uttarakhand, Bengal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.