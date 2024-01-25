Home

Bank Holiday on January 26: Banks to Remain Shut in These States on Republic Day 2024, Check Full List

Bank Holiday: Will banks remain shut on January 26? The answer is yes. Banks will remain shut across the country on account of Republic Day 2024. However, you can continue online banking activities.

Even as the banks will remain shut on January 26, the online banking facilities will be available for customers.

Bank Holiday Latest Update: Attention bank customers. Banks in this week will remain shut for three consecutive days in many states. Republic Day, which will be observed on Friday this year, is the only national holiday when banks will be closed followed by fourth Saturday and Sunday.

Bank Holiday on January 26?

Is it a bank holiday on January 26? The simple answer is yes. Banks will remain shut across the country on account of Republic Day 2024. After Friday, Saturday and Sunday, banks will directly open on Monday.

Bank customers must note that the holidays will differ from state to state and in January 2024 banks are closed for 16 days including second, fourth Saturdays, Sundays and other regional holidays. Apart from this, banks were closed on January 22, 2024 to celebrate inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Classification of Bank Holidays

It is significant to understand that the RBI has classified bank holidays into three categories such as Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Republic Day Parade in Delhi

The Republic Day 2024 parade will start at 10:30 AM on January 26, following the route from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. The venue at the Kartavya Path will house approximately 77,000 people, with 42,000 reserved for the general public.

Check the list of weekend dates where banks will be shut — January 7 (Sunday), January 13 (Second Saturday), January 14 (Sunday), January 21 (Sunday), January 27 (Fourth Saturday) and January 28 (Sunday).

List of Holidays in January 2024

Online Banking To Continue

Even as the banks will remain shut on January 26, the online banking facilities will be available for customers and they will be able to complete most of work through mobile banking. But if you have any documentation work, you have to do your planning after looking at the list of holidays.

