Home

Business

Bank Holiday on Ram Navami: Banks to Remain Shut on March 30, Check City-wise Full List

Bank Holiday on Ram Navami: Banks to Remain Shut on March 30, Check City-wise Full List

Bank Holiday on Ram Navami: Due to the bank holidays, bank customers will not be able to withdraw and deposit money at these bank branches.

Bank Holidays: Banks in April this year will remain closed for 15 days across states.

Bank Holiday on Ram Navami: Public and private sector banks will remain shut on Thursday on account of Ram Navami in some of the cities in the country. The bank holidays have been announced as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bank official holiday calendar. Notably, Ram Navami is celebrated across India to marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. The occasion is celebrated on the ninth day in the month of Chaitra, which is the first month in the Hindu lunar calendar.

Bank Holiday On Ram Navami: City-wise full list here

Banks to remain shut in these cities on March 30.

You may like to read

Ahmedabad

Belapur

Bhopal

Bhubaneswar

Chandigarh

Dehradun

Gangtok

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Kanpur

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

Patna

Ranchi

Shimla

Apart from this, the banks in April this year will remain closed for 15 days across states.

Notably, the RBI issues bank holidays list on its official website- https://www.rbi.org.in/ and places bank holidays under three categories such as Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Due to the bank holidays, bank customers will not be able to withdraw and deposit money at the bank branches. However, they can use ATMs, mobile banking, and online banking services these days.

Even as the banks in many cities will remain closed on Ram Navami, banks in several other cities including Agartala, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Imphal, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Shillong, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain open on March 30, 2023. Bank customers in these cities will be able to carry out their banking transactions on this day.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.