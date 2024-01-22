Home

Business

Bank Holiday Today: Are All Banks Closed Today? Check Where Banks Are Half-Day Open For Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’

Bank Holiday Today: Are All Banks Closed Today? Check Where Banks Are Half-Day Open For Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’

State government and Centre have not issued any advisory for holidays to private sector offices and companies. Employees are advised to enquire their company HR regarding the same.

Chhath Puja: Banks To Remain Closed For THESE Days Next Week; Check Details Here

New Delhi: On January 22, 2024, some banks across India are slated for partial closures. This decision came after a directive issued by the Ministry of Finance on January 18, which instructed public sector banks (PSBs) and regional rural banks to observe a half-day off today, January 22, in honor of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Private sector banks have not issued any official holiday notice for January 22. Customers are urged to inquire at their local branches for the latest updates regarding this matter. State government and Centre have not issued any advisory for holidays to private sector offices and companies. Employees are advised to enquire their company HR regarding the same.

Trending Now

PSU banks working hours on January 22

“The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions, and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half a day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024,” the DoPT order said.

You may like to read

As per a PTI news report is that, “Public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks will remain closed for half day on January 22 (till 2.30 pm) due to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.”

The RBI classifies bank holidays into three categories: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Banks closed on January 22

Major private sector lenders, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, are set to remain closed today, in Uttar Pradesh. HDFC Bank will observe a full-day closure in UP and Uttarakhand, while Axis Bank will remain closed for the entire day in Uttar Pradesh.

Banks in Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Panaji will remain closed on Monday, January 22 on account of the consecration ceremony. These are holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is a historic occasion that is being celebrated not only in India but also in the United States. In fact, almost a dozen events have been planned across the United States to mark this significant event. From New York Times Square to Boston, and from Washington, DC, to Los Angeles and San Francisco, people will gather to celebrate the ceremony simultaneously with the event in India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.