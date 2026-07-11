Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on July 11? Check RBI calendar here

Banks in Gangtok will remain closed on July 18, 2026, in observance of the Drukpa Tshe-zi, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s official holiday calendar.

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Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on July 11? Check RBI calendar here(Representational Image)

Bank holiday news: Banks across India, including both public sector and private lenders, will remain shut on Saturday, July 11, as it is the second Saturday of the month, a designated holiday under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) banking calendar. Customers visiting branches of major banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and others will find them closed for in-person services.

Are banks closed today?

While branch operations will not be available, customers need not worry about routine banking needs. Digital services, including UPI payments, internet banking, mobile banking apps, and ATM facilities, will continue to function as usual, allowing users to transfer funds, pay bills, withdraw cash, and access other essential banking services without interruption. As per the schedule, banks across the country will remain closed in July, including weekly offs, second and fourth Saturdays, and festival-related holidays.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 11: Has Yellow metal become more expensive? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

When will the bank remain shut in the upcoming weeks?

Banks will remain closed on July 16 in Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, and Imphal due to the occasion of Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra)/Harela according to the Reserve Bank of India(RBI)’s holiday calendar. Banks in Shillong will remain closed on July 17, 2026, in observance of the Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s official holiday calendar.

Banks in Gangtok will remain closed on July 18, 2026, in observance of the Drukpa Tshe-zi, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s official holiday calendar. Banks in Agartala will remain closed on July 22, 2026, in observance of the Kharchi Puja, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s official holiday calendar.

In addition to these regional holidays, banks across India will also remain closed on their regular weekly off days. This includes all Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India’s banking schedule. The weekly holidays in July 2026 are as follows:

Check RBI Calendar: Bank Holiday list

July 2026 6 9 16 17 18 22 Agartala • Ahmedabad Aizawl • Belapur Bengaluru Bhopal Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh Chennai Dehradun • Gangtok • Guwahati Hyderabad Imphal • Itanagar Jaipur Jammu Kanpur Kochi Kohima Kolkata • Lucknow Mumbai Nagpur New Delhi Panaji Patna Raipur Ranchi Shillong • • Shimla Srinagar Thiruvananthapuram Vijayawada

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 03: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

“All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays,” reads the statement on the website.