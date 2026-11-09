Bank holiday tomorrow, November 10: Check state-wise RBI closure list for Tuesday

According to the RBI calendar, public and private sector bank branches in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Sikkim will remain closed on Tuesday, November 10.

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November Bank Holiday: In a matter of attention for bank customers across the country who are planning to visit their nearest bank branches, it should be informed that they Bank branches across select states and circles will remain closed tomorrow, Tuesday, November 10, in observance of Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Govardhan Puja, Lakshmi Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year Day, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. All public and private sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank will suspend branch operations in states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Sikkim. However, online and mobile banking services will remain operational nationwide. Here are all the details you need to know about the bank holiday list of November.

November RBI Bank Holiday list

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Negotiable Instruments Act, November 10 is declared a holiday across major banking circles, including Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur. In these regions, physical branch services such as over-the-counter cash deposits, cheque clearances, demand drafts and administrative work will be suspended. Account holders residing in non-observing states will experience normal operational hours at their local bank branches.

Date Occasion / Festival Affected Regions / Cities / States November 9 Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Bali Pratipada and Govardhan Puja Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Manipur, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh November 10 Bali Pratipada, Govardhan Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur November 11 Bhaiya Dooj, Ningol Chakkouba, Lakshmi Puja, and Chitragupta Jayanti Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla November 13 Wangala Festival Shillong (Meghalaya) November 16 Chhath Puja Patna and Ranchi November 20 Igas-Baghwal Dehradun (Uttarakhand) November 23 Seng Kut Snem Shillong November 24 Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jammu, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar

Despite the physical closure of branch doors, customers can continue their transactions seamlessly using digital banking tools. Services such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Mobile Banking, Internet Banking and ATM networks will remain fully functional across all states. Additionally, automated credit/debit operations, including scheduled EMI deductions and electronic fund transfers via NEFT and RTGS, will operate uninterrupted nationwide.