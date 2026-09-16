Bank holiday update: Will banks remain open on Vishwakarma Jayanti 2026? Check status for September 17

Bank holiday update: For bank customers wondering whether banks will be closed on Vishwakarma Jayanti 2026, i.e, Thursday, September 17, it is being informed that banks will generally remain open across most of India on Vishwakarma Puja, as it is not designated as a nationwide or gazetted holiday by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Therefore, physical branches will function normally in major regions, including Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat. However, state-notified bank closures may apply in select eastern states:
Physical Branch Services: Cash deposits, withdrawals, passbook updating and cheque clearing will operate normally in open regions.
Digital Banking: Electronic channels, including UPI, Net Banking, Mobile Banking apps and ATMs, remain 24/7 operational nationwide.
Is September 17, 2026, a nationwide bank holiday for Vishwakarma Puja?
No, September 17 is not listed as a nationwide or gazetted bank holiday on the official Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.
Will bank branches remain open on Thursday, September 17, 2026?
Yes, bank branches across most states and major cities will function as usual on Thursday, September 17, providing standard counter services like cash deposits, withdrawals, and cheque processing.
Could local or state-specific holidays impact branch operations?
Yes, select states or regions may observe a local holiday for Vishwakarma Puja, which could affect physical branch operations in those specific areas.
Will UPI, ATMs and digital banking platforms function on September 17?
Yes, electronic and digital payment channels, including UPI, online banking portals, mobile banking applications and ATMs will operate 24/7 without interruption nationwide.
September 17, 2026 Bank Holiday Status
No Nationwide Closure: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not listed September 17, 2026, as a gazetted nationwide bank holiday for Vishwakarma Puja.
Regional Operations: Bank branches in major urban hubs, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow will remain open for regular public transactions.
State-Specific Closures: Localized closures apply in select eastern states, including West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Tripura and Odisha, under state-specific notifications.
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