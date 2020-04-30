Bank Holidays 2020 in May: After the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the nationwide lockdown has been announced in India. However, banks are working during at this time of lockdown. People those who need bank services can approach the nearest banks from 10 AM till 3 PM. Also Read - Bank Holidays 2020: April Alert! List Of Days Bank Will be Closed in April

However, banks for the month of May will remain closed in several zones of the country for up to 13 days. These non-working days include two Saturday – one second and one fourth, and five Sundays as well. The prominent holidays in May include Buddh Purnima and Ramzan Eid.

Most of the banks will remain closed on May 1 because of the International Labour Day and Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti on May 8. People looking for emergency banking services need to ckeck the list of holidays before stepping out of their homes.

Date Day Occasion May 1 Friday International Labour Day



May 3 Sunday May 7 Thursday Buddh Purnima May 8 Friday Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti May 9 Second Saturday May 10 Sunday May 17 Sunday May 23 Fourth Saturday May 24 Sunday May 25 Saturday Eid-ul-Fitr May 31 Sunday

Besides, Jammu and Kashmir will observe two more holidays on May 21 and 22 on the occasion of Shab-E-Qadr and Jamat-ul-Vida. People need to take note of it as well.