Bank Holidays 2020 in June: As no major festivals are there in the month of June, all banks across the country will function as usual. Moreover, there are no scheduled off days for stock markets in June either. According to the RBI guidelines, the private and public sector banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturday and all Sundays of every month. Also Read - Bank Holidays 2020 May Alert! Banks to Remain Closed for 11 Days in May; Here's List

However, the RBI has mentioned that on some particular days, the banking operations will remain closed in June. Most importantly, these banking holidays depend on the festivals being observed in some states specific to the region. Also Read - Good Friday 10 April 2020: Are Banks Open Today? Know Here

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, several banks have reduced their working hours by carrying out preventive measures such as social distancing and others. Also Read - Bank Holidays 2020: April Alert! List Of Days Bank Will be Closed in April

The RBI on its website has revealed that banks in some states will be closed to observe certain regional holidays. Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed for Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday and Remna Ni and YMA Day will be celebrated in Mizoram for which banks will be closed some that day.

Even though regular banking operations will be closed on the mentioned holidays, people can access their online banking services through internet banking. Many times, ATM machines don’t disburse cash on some holidays. So, people must keep some cash in case of an emergency to avoid such situation.