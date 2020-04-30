New Delhi: After the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the nationwide lockdown has been announced in India. However, banks are working during at this time of lockdown. People those who need bank services can approach the nearest banks from 10 AM till 3 PM. Also Read - Bank Holidays 2020: April Alert! List Of Days Bank Will be Closed in April

However, banks for the month of May will remain closed in several zones of the country for up to 13 days. These non-working days include two Saturday – one second and one fourth, and five Sundays as well. The prominent holidays in May include Buddh Purnima and Ramzan Eid. Also Read - Bank Holidays in 2020 India: Here's The List of Days on Which Banks Will be Closed This Year



Most of the banks will remain closed on May 1 because of the International Labour Day and Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti on May 8. People looking for emergency banking services need to ckeck the list of holidays before stepping out of their homes.

DateDayOccasion
May 1FridayInternational Labour Day



 

May 3Sunday
May 7ThursdayBuddh Purnima

 

May 8FridayRabindranath Tagore Jayanti

 

May 9Second Saturday

 

May 10Sunday

 

May 17Sunday

 

May 23Fourth Saturday

 

May 24Sunday

 

May 25SaturdayEid-ul-Fitr

 

May 31Sunday

Besides, Jammu and Kashmir will observe two more holidays on May 21 and 22 on the occasion of Shab-E-Qadr and Jamat-ul-Vida. People need to take note of it as well.