Bank Holidays in August: Festivities are around the corner and banks will remain closed for 15 days in August. So if you have any important bank-related work planned for this month, you should check this list of bank holidays in August before heading to your bank. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification, public and private banking operations will remain closed for a total of 15 days in the upcoming month, including second Saturdays and Sundays.Also Read - Rakesh Tikait Plans Tractor Parade On Independence Day; 'Big Panchayat' In UP’s Muzaffarnagar on September 5

As per the RBI calendar, there are eight bank holidays in August 2021 apart from weekends. These include – Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Also Read - Bank Holidays 2021: Banks Remain Close For 3 Days; Details Inside

Besides, bank holidays also vary state-to-state across the country in view of specific festivals observed in some states. Moreover, not all holidays are observed by all the banking companies. Also Read - Red Fort to be Shut From July 21 Till Independence Day, Delhi Police Raised Security Concerns: ASI

August 1 is a Sunday which means that all banks will remain closed on the first day of the next month.

Complete list of bank holidays in August:

Saturdays and Sundays:

August 1: Sunday

August 8: Sunday

August 14: 2nd Saturday

August 15: Sunday

August 22: Sunday

August 28: 4th Saturday

August 29: Sunday

Holidays in August:

Date Day Holiday 13 August 2021 Friday Patriot’s Day 16 August 2021 Monday Parse New Year 19 August 2021 Thursday Muharram (Ashoora) 20 August 2021 Friday Muharram/First Onam 21 August 2021 Saturday Thiruvonam 23 August 2021 Monday Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi 30 August 2021 Monday Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi 31 August 2021 Tuesday Sri Krishna Ashtami

Independence Day (August 15) and Rakshabandhan (August 22) are on a Sunday this time, so there will be no additional holiday for these two occasions.

Parse New Year (Shahenshahi) on August 16, 2021, will be a bank holiday in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur.

Muharram (Ashoora) on August 19, 2021, will be a bank holiday in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, and Srinagar.

Long Weekends in August:

August 13-16, August 19-23, and August 28-31 will be a continuous bank holiday, so customers are advised to plan their banking needs accordingly.

While customers cannot go to the bank to avail any offline banking operations on the mentioned dates, online banking activities will be fully functional as usual.